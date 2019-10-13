When you think of Hollywood greats you will of course always think of Al Pacino and Robert De Niro — and the two icons recently reunited at the photocall for their upcoming film, The Irishman.

The two actors hit the red carpet on Sunday, October 13, at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at The May Fair Hotel. They were even joined by director Martin Scorsese, who directed the film which is set to be released on Netflix on November 27. The film will also star Joe Pesci.

ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Al, 79, and Robert, 76, have both won Oscars, and are known for classic movies. Al has starred in memorable films like Dog Day Afternoon, Serpico and Scent of a Woman, while his counterpart is best known for Taxi Driver and Raging Bull. John Savage, who shared a set with the Joker costar on yet another iconic film, Deer Hunter, once revealed that Robert almost died during filming.

“There is no way any studio today would allow their stars or crew to face the risks we did making ‘The Deer Hunter’,” John, 70, told the UK’s Mirror. “The film is about life on the edge. The shoot was very much like that. None of us realized how much danger we were in — it felt like we were going to war just to make this movie.”

“Bobby was our leader, he and the director [Michael Cimino] made sure this film would become special,” John told the outlet. “Bob, [Christopher Walken], and I are lucky to be alive. We almost got killed. Back then that country [Thailand] was far from stable, and armed refugees and military groups were running wild. Many of them saw us as a way of making a quick buck.”

John goes on to reveal that the actors found themselves hanging from a bridge due to their cables being accidentally sliced by a helicopter. “We knew we were in trouble when the cables got cut. Amazingly, Chris, who is an athlete and a dancer, pulled himself up and into the helicopter, which flew up leaving Bobby and I hanging from the sliced cable in an absolute panic knowing this could be the end of our lives,” John explained. Talk about dedication!

Scroll on down below to see more photos of Al and Robert together!