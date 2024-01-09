Adan Canto, the screen veteran best known for his role in Fox’s The Cleaning Lady, has died at age 42, multiple outlets confirmed. The actor battled appendiceal cancer before his death on Monday, January 8, per Variety.

Canto “had a depth of spirit that few truly knew,” his publicist, Jennifer Allen, told CNN in a statement.

“Those who glimpsed it were changed forever,” the statement continued. “He will be greatly missed by so many.”

Canto’s other credits included roles in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, a 2015 episode of Narcos and multiple episodes of Blood & Oil in 2015. From 2016 to 2019, the Mexican-born star portrayed Aaron Shore in the political thriller Designated Survivor.

On The Cleaning Lady, Canto portrayed Arman Morales in the show’s first two seasons. His cancer battle prevented him from returning to film season 3 of the series late last year, as he took a step back to focus on his health. Prior to his death, Canto reportedly had hopes to eventually mark his long-awaited return to The Cleaning Lady.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, and their two kids, Roman Alder and Eve Josephine. The pair got married in 2017 after meeting while he was working on the thriller The Following in 2012. The late actor once spoke out on the “importance of family” after starring in the film 2 Hearts.

“It’s invaluable to have a good group of people around you — family, your wife, professional team, people we respect and admired and to have that inspiration every day,” he told The Christian Post in October 2020. “I think it’s really important to have that.”

Victor Chavez/WireImage

He continued, “It’s easy to live in realities when everything’s in autopilot and moving smoothly,” adding, “But when hardship knocks on your door, that’s when the truth is revealed either from one’s own character, or the relationships that you’ve been building with the people around you.”

Tributes poured in online from Canto’s fans, friends and Hollywood costars upon hearing the news of his death.

“Just want to cry watching this video, Adan Canto deserved the world,” one person wrote on X along, formerly known as Twitter, along with a clip of Canto. “Thoughts to his family and #TheCleaningLady fam.”

Another penned an emotional tribute, writing, “My heart goes out to everyone on The Cleaning Lady crew and his family & friends. Really loved watching him on that show and he will be missed.”