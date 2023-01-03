When it comes to popular sitcoms, Abbott Elementary is at the top of the list! The beloved ABC series, created by Quinta Brunson, premiered in December 2021 and its viewership has been on a steady rise ever since.

In fact, Abbott Elementary snagged a whopping seven nominations at the 2022 Emmy Awards. By the end of the night, Abbott Elementary went home with three big wins: Outstanding Cast for a Comedy Series, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and “Pilot” for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

While Abbott Elementary is hardly the only successful comedy series in the last decade, Quinta was determined to make sure the series landed on network television vs. a streaming platform like Netflix or Hulu.

“I was very interested in it being on network TV, specifically ABC, because I just think that ABC represents family viewing. I think that streaming and everything is fine, but I do think streaming Netflix or Hulu, or even HBO Max is not necessarily geared toward the family viewer. I think they have been trying to crack that for a while,” the Philadelphia native explained in a June 2022 interview with Deadline.

“What do shows look like for people who are both 55 and 25 to watch together at the same time? And I just don’t think that streaming has really captured that yet. And I think people still look to network for those kinds of shows. And I knew that Abbott was a show like that. I knew that it was meant to be seen by many different people. And I wanted that for it,” Quinta continued.

The She Memes Well: Essays author went on to express her gratitude over Abbott Elementary truly being a family show.

“One of my favorite things to hear is when people say, ‘My gosh, this is what I watch with my family, it’s the only thing I can watch with my children.’ And younger people being like, ‘I’ve been watching it with my grandma, we both love it.’ That’s what I still feel you can get from network, you know? I think that’s still unique to that space,” Quinta said.

Catch new episodes of Abbott Elementary on ABC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the cast of Abbott Elementary‘s net worths.