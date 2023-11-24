Improving your eyesight is as simple as following these five easy tips each day.

Eat Right: You’ve heard that carrots are good for your eyes,” says the CDC. “But eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables — particularly dark leafy greens, such as spinach, kale or collard greens — is important for keeping your eyes healthy too,” as they’re packed with vision-helping vitamins. “There are also eye health benefits from eating fish high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, tuna and halibut.”

Get Moving: Per the American Optometric Association, regular exercise can keep the goal of better vision in sight. “[It] improves blood circulation, increases oxygen levels to the eyes and helps remove toxins.” Plus, it can help to alleviate other health issues, including diabetes — which is known to damage the blood vessels in the retina of the eye.

Make It a Rule: Your eyes can use a workout all their own. “[And] the most important and easiest exercise to remember is the 20-20-20 rule,” says Dr. Christopher E. Starr, an ophthalmologist at NYC’s Weill Cornell Medicine. “When you’re on a computer, take a break every 20 minutes, for 20 seconds, by looking into the distance at an object that’s 20 feet away.”

Be Shady: “Long exposure to [the sun’s] UV rays can also be harmful to your eyes, causing short- and long-term damage,” says the National Council on Aging. To avoid impairing your vision, “wear protective sunglasses with UV protection” when you’re outdoors. Putting on a brimmed hat is good idea, too.

Check It Out: “Getting a dilated eye exam is simple and painless — and it’s the single best thing you can do for your eye health,” say the folks at the NIH’s National Eye Institute. Not only can it detect “many eye diseases early on, when they’re easier to treat,” but your doctor can pick up on common vision problems that people often don’t realize can be helped with glasses.