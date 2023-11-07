Zac Brown’s Weight Loss Transformation: Before and After Photos

Zac Brown’s Weight Loss Transformation Is Thanks to His Hard Work in the Gym! See Photos

As the cofounder and the lead singer of the Zac Brown Band, Zac Brown has proven to be quite an extraordinary talent in the country music genre. During his decades in the spotlight, the performer has undergone a noticeable weight loss transformation.

Zac made working out a regular part of his routine, often traveling with a gym built inside of a tractor-trailer when he is on tour.

“As I get older, the more I want to be able to get out and adventure, dive deeper, go out into the woods,” he said of his fitness regimen in an August 2022 interview with Men’s Health. “That’s a huge motivator for me. I want to be a ripped old dude.”

Scroll below to see photos of Zac’s weight loss transformation over the years.