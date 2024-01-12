Week of January 14 to January 20

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Transformational change is happening now; don’t fight it, embrace change. An open heart and a smile are irresistible to attract love.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Singles looking for a relationship can suddenly find themselves over-the-moon in love. With work and money, keep a level head, Aqua.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

An ambitious money-making venture can come through a friend. In the love scene, be genuine to attract and keep someone’s attention.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your career gets a boost with business advice. Avoid taking unnecessary risks with money. Your love life can be intense, go with the flow.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your career is on the rise. Take control and go after opportunities. But be realistic about what can be achieved in the given time frame.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Be logical, not emotional to keep control of a sticky situation. With love, be sincere, speak from the heart, and you can’t go wrong.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

This is a positive time to think about your future, both love and work. Get clear about where you want to end up.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your love life heats up, Leo. Passionate moments can get your attention, but remember, there is more to love than lust.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Don’t just think about making major life changes; be proactive, plan, and put it into action. And don’t forget to relax a little, too!

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Don’t let someone else’s money concern cause you sleepless nights. Start talking; communication can solve just about anything.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Stay focused on the big picture. Be careful of making a rash decision when having a family discussion.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

This is an excellent time for an image overhaul to increase your attraction power, Sag!