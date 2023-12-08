Week of December 10 to December 16 

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

When it’s about money, trust your instincts. Your optimism attracts the best that life has to offer, but it’s wise to be a sensible spender. 

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A discussion about money can open the door to a fabulous opportunity. Get organized so you can say yes to what you want, Cap! 

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

If you are offered an opportunity at work, it’s important to prioritize tasks so you don’t waste time, money, or energy. 

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Slow down a little, Pisces! As life changes, it’s important to reflect and check that you are still traveling in the direction of your dreams. 

Aries: March 21 – April 19

What you do now can provide security for the future. Work with people who are interested in making money, not just spending it. 

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

A social event can introduce you to someone you have a spiritual connection with. As the holidays approach, be mindful with money. 

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

A past situation with someone close can be resolved now, especially if it concerns money, and can allow you to gain closure. 

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

With love and relationships, this can be a wonderful time — sparks can fly between you and another, so make time for romance. 

Leo: July 23 – August 22

A family gathering is enjoyable, but don’t be surprised if someone doesn’t see life in the same way as you do. Live and let live, Leo! 

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You may not like sudden changes, but it does keep life interesting and exciting! Be flexible with your plans. 

Libra: September 23 – October 22

At work, be careful not to overdo it and neglect your well-being. Money comes your way — spend wisely. 

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

A financial discussion can work out to be better than you expect, and provide security for the future, but be patient.