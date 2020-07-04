The Decades TV Network invites viewers to “cross over into The Twilight Zone” over the July 4 weekend as the annual marathon holiday presentation of Rod, White & Blue: A Twilight Zone Celebration returns, starting Saturday July 4 at 12:00 p.m. and continuing through Monday July 6 at 7:00 a.m. All weekend long, fans of the landmark anthology TV series can binge 78 iconic episodes back-to-back, including fan favorites “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” “The Masks,” “The Living Doll,” “The Eye of the Beholder,” “Time Enough at Last” and “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street” (a guide to every episode of the marathon is below).

Created and hosted by the legendary Rod Serling, The Twilight Zone originally aired on CBS from 1959-1964 and forever changed the television landscape with its trademark blend of science fiction, horror and fantasy narratives. Each episode featured a moral or unexpected plot twist, and many aimed to inform viewers on the social causes and issues that dominated the times. Since the series ended more than 50 years ago, its signature brand of storytelling continues to resonate with television audiences today.

CBS Television Distribution

In a recent exclusive interview with Closer Weekly, Rod’s daughter, Anne Serling, reflected on the show’s enduring popularity. “No one would be more surprised than my father that we’re still talking about The Twilight Zone,” she says, “and talking about him all these decades later. I’m not the first person to say this, but it’s still in our vernacular because the issues that he dealt with are still so relevant and prevalent. He dealt with the human condition and things, sadly, don’t change. We’re still dealing with prejudice and mob mentality and the resurgence of nationalism; he’d be deeply, deeply saddened by all of this.

“I think he had a deep understanding of who we are and probably felt that things weren’t changing fast enough,” Anne continues, “but he also felt that it was quite important to talk about these issues and get them out there. He was quoted once as saying it’s a writer’s job to manage the public’s conscience, and he was so censored that he launched into The Twilight Zone to get these messages out. An alien could say what a Republican or a Democrat couldn’t, so a lot of this just slipped under the radar and he was able to talk about all these important things.”

Be sure to check out The Twilight Zone marathon on the Decades TV network and scroll down for your complete guide to which episode airs when.