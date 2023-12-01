Fans of Frasier were ecstatic to learn that the show was coming back for a reboot in October 2023. After the premiere, many wondered why the role of Frederick “Freddy” Crane was recast, with original actor Trevor Einhorn being completely shut out of the revival on Paramount+.

What Happened to Trevor Einhorn From ‘Frasier’?

Trevor was just 8 years old when he made his debut on Frasier in 1996 alongside Kelsey Grammer. He appeared in the series as the younger Crane until 2003. Frasier ended its initial run on NBC in May 2004.

After his stint on the sitcom, Trevor appeared in several episodes of Joan of Arcadia and Sons & Daughters. In 2008, the California native portrayed Justin Polznik in an episode of The Office. From 2013 to 2015, he played John Mathis in Mad Men.

Where Is Trevor Einhorn Now?

The Arrested Development alum snagged a role in ABC’s remake of Dirty Dancing in 2017. From 2016 to 2020, he starred as Josh Hoberman in the Syfy series The Magicians, based on the 2009 novel of the same name. The show pushed him outside of his comfort zone with a special musical episode in March 2018.

“Everyone was so encouraging,” he said of his costars’ support in an interview with E! News ahead of the episode’s release. “I’ve never done any dance stuff like that before in my life and they just helped me. We had a two-day rehearsal process, and at the end of the two days, it was really like a party on set. So for me, it was a blessing because I think it came out pretty well. I was pretty happy with it.”

In February 2018, Trevor and his Frasier castmates mourned the loss of costar John Mahoney, who played Martin Crane on the show. “RIP ‘Grandpa,’” he captioned a throwback photo from the set on Instagram. “Thanks for making it more than just a role.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Who Plays Frederick ‘Freddy’ Crane in the ‘Frasier’ Reboot?

In the Frasier reboot, Jack Cutmore-Scott plays Freddy. Several of the shows original stars decided not to return for the revival, including David Hyde Pierce. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Kelsey said in a November 2022 interview with People.

It has not publicly been revealed if Trevor was asked to come back to reprise the role of Freddy or if he passed on the opportunity. Creator Joe Cristalli explained that the character evolved in the years since the show’s initial run ended.

“Jack was so good at playing that fine line of blue collar but also academic,” he reflected on Jack’s introduction to the reboot. “The role we created wasn’t necessarily the same Freddy we originally saw.”