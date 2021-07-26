Princess Diana‘s niece is a married woman! Lady Kitty Spencer tied the knot with her husband, Michael Lewis, at the luxurious Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Italy. The beautiful bride said “I do” to her longtime love on July 25.

Lady Kitty was dressed to the nines in a lavish wedding dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana, the high-end fashion brand revealed via Instagram. The blonde bombshell tried on a number of radiant ballgowns in the clip before stepping into her white lace ensemble. “@kitty.spencer chose to wear Dolce & Gabbana on the most important day of her life,” read the post’s caption.

“For this unique event, Dolce & Gabbana created a number of exclusive hand-made gowns, each celebrating the beauty of the bride, the passion for #AltaModa and the absolute joy of the occasion,” the caption added.

Dolce & Gabbana’s Instagram also featured several photos of Lady Kitty on her big day. “The looks include a Victorian inspiration lace bridal gown,” one post explained. During the big event, Lady Kitty also sported a “baby-blue tulle gown and cape embroidered with cross-stitched flowers.”

In attendance at the royal wedding were Lady Kittys’ siblings, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, Samuel Aitken, Eliza Spencer and Amelia Spencer. Per Tatler, other royal family members showed up, including Kitty’s mother, Victoria Aitken, as well as Hollywood celebs like Idris Elba‘s wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

Missing from the ceremony appeared to be Charles Spencer, Kitty’s father and the brother of late Princess Diana. As Hello! reported, it seems Charles may have been absent as he revealed he’s been suffering from a shoulder injury in the last few weeks.

Regardless, it looks like Kitty and her new hubby had a wonderful time celebrating their nuptials surrounded by their friends and family. The longtime lovebirds waited a little while to say “I do” considering they’ve been engaged since December 2019.

Lady Kitty has kept the majority of their romance out of the spotlight, but in March 2019, she opened up about her love life during a rare interview with Harper’s Bazaar. Just two months before going public with Michael in May, Kitty gushed about how “really lucky” she’s been to have dated “straightforward” men.

“Whenever anything exciting happens in my life, or sad, the serious boyfriends I’ve had will be the first to get in touch and the first to be supportive,” she shared with the outlet. “I don’t see the appeal of going for anyone who’s too complicated or not trustworthy. I just like people who are kind.”

