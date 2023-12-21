What Happened to the Cast of 'The Dick Van Dyke Show'?

​​Dick Van Dyke

Dick, who played Robert “Rob” Simpson Petrie, continued his tremendous acting career after the syndicated program. In the years that followed the series finale of The Dick Van Dyke Show, Dick appeared in the films Divorce American Style, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Some Kind of Nut.

In 1971, the performer starred in The New Dick Van Dyke Show as Dick Preston, marking his return to series television. The show lasted until 1974. Three years later, Dick joined the cast of The Carol Burnett Show, once again proving that he knew how to bring the funny to a ratings hit.

The Mary Poppins actor starred alongside son Barry Van Dyke in the sitcom The Van Dyke Show in 1988. Dick is also a dad to kids Christian, Stacy and Carrie Beth Van Dyke, whom he welcomed during his marriage to his first wife, Margie Willett, which lasted from 1948 to 1984.

Dick married his second wife, Arlene Silver, in 2012. She was by his side to celebrate his 98th birthday in December 2023 during the two-hour television tribute Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic on CBS.

“I realize I don’t have a future, which makes me much more eager to live in the present,” Dick told Closer ahead of his milestone birthday.