Susan Sarandon has been dropped from her agency, UTA, multiple outlets confirmed. The news came after the Academy Award winner made controversial comments at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City on November 17, 2023.

What Did Susan Sarandon Say?

At the NYC rally, Susan grabbed the microphone and stood up on the back of a box truck to speak about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

“There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence,” she said during the appearance. “It’s important to listen, and to support, and have facts. Try to take a breath before you answer and if it’s possible, have a conversation.”

She continued, “You don’t have to go through the entire history of that region,” adding, “You can just show the babies that have been dying in incubators, the family and the love that people have for their loved ones when they’re blown to pieces. Those images are enough to show you that something is drastically wrong.”

After a video of her rant went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, many spoke out online about their distaste for Sarandon’s comments. Others came to her defense. A UTA spokesperson confirmed to Page Six that they are no longer representing Sarandon at this time.

What Has Susan Sarandon Said About Her Activism?

Sarandon did not immediately comment on her separation from UTA, which she had been a part of since 2014. However, she has shared and reposted videos about the conflict on her X account and in her Instagram Stories. The Dead Man Walking actress spoke out in the past about her history with global activism.

“Jane Fonda led the way in activism; as an actor and activist, you have to ask yourself, ‘Can I really not do something?’ In a job where people feel used, it’s great to be able to use back, to shine a light on social issues,” she said during the Middle East International Film Festival in October 2008.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Sarandon also revealed that her political activism during the 2016 presidential election caused her to face backlash by her Hollywood peers in the past. Still, she had no regrets about speaking her mind.

“I just know for all the unkind or hurtful things, or scary things that have happened because of an unpopular stand with the war or whatever, I don’t regret it,” she told Sydney’s Saturday Extra in February 2018.

This year, she appeared in two films, Blue Beetle and Maybe I Do, and voiced characters on Rick and Morty and Krapopolis. She also had television appearance on camera, acting in the show C*A*U*G*H*T.