The key to a longer life could be the bond with one’s pet. Experts have found that having a pet helps their owner with issues including connectedness and combatting loneliness, as well as getting exercise and eating a healthier diet, adding to longevity.

Nutrition

“When you feed your pet, it’s usually on a schedule,” says Dr. Beth Frates, a health and wellness coach and assistant clinical professor at Harvard Medical School. “It turns out, it’s good for us to be on a schedule, too. It helps us plan what we want to eat and make healthier choices.”

Exercise

According to the Mayo Clinic, one benefit of owning pets is that they “force you to get up and move. One study found that dog owners are more likely to report regular physical activity than people who don’t own dogs. Physical activity improves blood flow, induces muscle contraction and reduces joint stiffness.”

Lifestyle

Responsibility can breed responsibility. Says Dr. Glenn Levine, cardiologist and professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston: “If people are more invested in staying healthy, such as to take care of their pet, it’s possible they may be more likely to see the doctor regularly, get screening tests and take their medications.”

Relaxation

“Emotional stress is a major contributing factor to the leading causes of death in the United States, including cancer, coronary heart disease and suicide,” explains the Human Animal Bond Research Institute. “Research supports interacting with one’s pet for reduced stress and lower responses to stress.”

Connectedness

“Loneliness has been linked to earlier death and poor health outcomes. [So] the companionship a pet provides can be really valuable,” says Dr. Sonja Rosen, a geriatrician with LA’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. And pets can lead to more human connections as well, since most people can’t resist commenting on what a good boy or girl you have!