For most of her life, actress and cookbook author Valerie Bertinelli has struggled with her relationship with food. But now, in her 60s, she’s taking a new approach. “I’m done expecting joy to come to me. Every day I get out of bed intent on finding it. I indulge in life. In the pleasures of being alive,” says Bertinelli. “And food is one of those pleasures.” Her new book, Indulge, is filled with the recipes she relies on to do just that. Try one tonight!

John Russo

Kale and Sweet Potato Salad

(Serves 4)

1 bunch lacinato kale, ribs removed, thinly sliced

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. lemon juice

2 cups finely shredded cabbage

1 1 ⁄2 cups roasted diced sweet potato (from 1 sweet potato)

1 Honeycrisp or Pink Lady apple, diced

1 cup cooked tricolor quinoa

For dressing:

1 ⁄4 cup dill pickle juice

1 ⁄3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 small garlic clove, grated

1 tbsp. roughly chopped dill

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 ⁄2 tsp. kosher salt

1 ⁄4 tsp. pepper

Directions:

1. Toss the kale in a large bowl with the oil, lemon juice and a pinch of salt and pepper. Use clean hands to massage the kale 30 seconds to 1 minute. The kale will soften and turn a deep, shiny green.

2. Add the cabbage, sweet potato, apple and quinoa and toss to combine. Whisk dressing* ingredients in a second bowl and toss in salad to coat. Serve.

PER SERVING: 339 calories, 5 grams protein, 32 grams carbs, 6 grams fiber, 11 grams sugar, 23 grams fat.

John Russo

Smoky Slow-Roasted Cod Puttanesca

(Serves 4)

2 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1 ⁄2 tsp. red pepper flakes

1 1- to 1 1 ⁄2-lb. cod fillet

1 ⁄4 cup olive oil

1 (14.5-oz.) can diced tomatoes

1 ⁄2 cup roughly chopped roasted red peppers

1 shallot, sliced into rings

2 garlic cloves, grated

1 ⁄2 cup pitted Castelvetrano olives, halved

2 tbsp. drained capers

1 tbsp. chopped oregano

1 tbsp. chopped parsley

1 tsp. lemon zest

1. Heat oven to 350°F. Mix first 5 ingredients and 11 ⁄2 tsp. salt in a small bowl. Pat fish dry and season on both sides with 3 tsp. spice mixture. Set aside.

2. Combine remaining ingredients in a 9 x 13″ baking dish. Stir in remaining seasoning mix. Nestle the cod into the sauce.

3. Bake 25 to 30 minutes, until cod flakes. Serve with lemon wedges.

PER SERVING: 210 calories, 9 grams protein, 14 grams carbs, 5 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 15 grams fat.

John Russo

Lemon White Chocolate Chip Cookies

(Makes about 50 cookies)

2 1 ⁄4 cups flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 ⁄4 tsp. kosher salt

2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, room temperature

3⁄4 cup packed light brown sugar

3⁄4 cup sugar

1 large egg, room temperature

2 tbsp. lemon zest (from 2 lemons)

2 tbsp. lime zest (from 3 limes)

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

2 cups white chocolate chips

1. Heat oven to 375°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Whisk flour, baking soda and salt in a bowl.

2. Combine butter and sugars in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment. Mix on high until fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. Beat in egg, then zests and vanilla. Mix in dry ingredients. Fold in white chocolate chips.

3. Use a 1-tbsp. cookie scoop to scoop dough onto baking sheets 2″ apart, 12 to 16 cookies per sheet. Bake 8 to 10 minutes, until edges are golden brown and centers are still soft.

4. Cool cookies on baking sheets 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Repeat with remaining dough.

PER PIECE: 75 calories, 1 gram protein, 10 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 6 grams sugar, 3 grams fat.