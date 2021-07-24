Brooke Burke is mourning the death of her beloved brother, Tommy Burke, who died on July 20. The former Dancing With the Stars host revealed Tommy died just one day after his 44th birthday.

“I have no words today,” Brooke, 49, wrote via Instagram alongside photos of her late sibling on Friday, July 23, adding the heartbroken emoji. “Tommy Burke 7/19/1977 – 7/20/2021.”

Courtesy of Brooke Burke/Instagram

The Wild On! alum also took to her Instagram Story to share a touching video collage. The bittersweet montage featured photos of Brooke and Tommy from over the years, as well as pics with the star’s four kids: Neriah, 21, Sierra, 19, Heaven, 14, and Shaya, 13.

Brooke included a lovely photo of Tommy kissing one of her children following their birth, and she attached an emotional message as the clip concluded. “To my friends and family, thank you for the loving support,” she wrote above the image. “I humbly need to ask that you please to NOT send me anything, with love and respect, it’s not about me … PLEASE transfer any gesture to my brother’s family and the many children he leaves behind.”

In the comments section of Brooke’s post, fans and friends flooded the star will heartwarming condolences and other sweet messages, including her daughters. Neriah shared a handful of crying emojis and wrote, “Heaven gained the coolest angel,” while Sierra simply penned, “Angel.”

In addition to writing on Brooke’s post, Neriah and Sierra also shared tributes on their own page. “My heart is feeling extra heavy. I miss your hugs. You always have the best ones,” Neriah wrote on her Instagram Story. Sierra, on the other hand, uploaded a carousel of snaps and wrote, “To celebrate your life, talent, and the kindest heart I’ve ever know. Thank you for inspiring me to write music and for bringing love and hope to everyone around you. Time with you was a blessing. Love u uncle Tommy. Till we meet again.”

Courtesy of Brooke Burke/Instagram

Brooke didn’t reveal the cause of her brother’s death, but according to a GoFundMe for the family, Tommy “passed away suddenly and unexpectedly while sleeping in his home.” The musician, who was known as “Fatcat” and “brought positivity and laughter to everyone around him,” is survived by his wife and 10 kids.

The Burke family is in our prayers during this devastating time.