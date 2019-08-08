Depending on your age, when you hear the name The Little Rascals, you’re either thinking of the 1994 film or the classic black and white shorts from the ’30s and ’40s. In this case we’re talking about the former; the movie that, for many, served as the introduction to characters like Spanky, Alfalfa, Buckwheat, Darla and the rest of the gang — and which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The 1990s certainly had their share of great classic kids movies, including Home Alone, The Big Green and The Sandlot, but we’d be lying if we didn’t admit that The Little Rascals holds a special place in our hearts. Its plot inspired by those original shorts, the film features youngsters Spanky (Travis Tedford) and Buckwheat (Ross Elliot Bagley) serving as leaders of the He-Man Woman Haters Club. With a soapbox car rally coming up, they turn to one of their members, Alfalfa (Bug Hall), to represent them. But things go south when they find out that Alfalfa has feelings for one of their schoolmates, Darla (Brittany Ashton Holmes), and decide that they have to break the happy couple up. But while they’re carrying out this mission against their friends, local bully Butch (Sam Saletta) and his sidekick, Woim (Blake Jeremy Collins), steal the car they were going to enter into the rally. The Rascals ain’t gonna stand for that!

To celebrate the 25th anniversary, we hope you enjoy this look back at the cast, most of whom gave up acting not long after the release of The Little Rascals.

