Julie Was Going Through a Divorce During the Movie

She ended up winning an Academy Award for the movie, but not everything was a spoonful of sugar for Julie while filming Mary Poppins. The performer was in the process of divorcing her first husband, Tony Walton, while making the classic musical.

“It was an emotional time for Julie Andrews as she was in the middle of a divorce, but she still managed to really send things up with Dick, especially the scenes with the cartoon animals,” Karen shared. “Because the special effects were filled in later, we had these large, sweaty prop guys in braces dancing about with cutout horses and penguins to show us what was going on. They both tried hard not to cuss in front of us children.”