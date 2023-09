1. Abbott & Costello

Who’s on first? Of course, it’s Bud Abbott and Lou Costello, whose fame on stage, radio, TV and films such as 1941’s Buck Privates came down to one thing. “[Our act] was a style of our own,” said Bud. “It was all in timing. Keeping things at a pace that very few comedians ever did. We didn’t wait for jokes. We just kept right on talking. If they don’t laugh, all right. If they do, all right, too.”