Demi Moore on ‘General Hospital’

Demi spent two years as reporter Jackie Templeton on the then red-hot soap, but knew she wanted bigger things, although the 60-year-old later admitted she had no clue what she was doing. “I was fully faking it till I made it,” she recalled, adding, “But the soap opera was not where I wanted to be. It was just a starting-off point.” (And how, she went on to become one of the highest-paid stars in Hollywood!)