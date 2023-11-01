Did Smokey Robinson Get Plastic Surgery? See Photos of the Singer’s Transformation Over the Years

For more than 65 years, Smokey Robinson has been known as one of the founders of Motown, with a musical catalog full of chart-topping hits. Over his many decades of fame, the “Being With You” singer has gone through a noticeable transformation, leading many to wonder if he has ever gotten plastic surgery.

Smokey has not publicly addressed whether or not he has gone under the knife for any cosmetic procedures. He did, however, reveal the secret to staying youthful.

“I just try to take care of myself,” the songwriter said during an appearance on KTLA 5 Morning News in August 2022. “I work out every morning, and I know that I have to, to try and keep myself mobile, to keep myself in shape. I think it’s necessary after you get to be 40. It’s your other job to take care of yourself.”

