Because you deserve more than just flowers and chocolates this Valentine’s Day (although you’ll gladly take those, too!)

A Card You’ll Proudly Display

The card that will be displayed on your mantle for all to see. This 3D pop-up bouquet of red roses contains shimmering red glitter and foil hearts, making it an unforgettable way to share a romantic message of love on Valentine’s Day, or all year long. Love to Love You Rose Bouquet 3D Pop-Up Valentine’s Day Card. $12.99 on Hallmark.com.

Give the Gift of Comfort

Keep cozy on those chilly winter days and nights. Ugg Leda cozy socks. $18 on ugg.com.

A Personalized Puzzle

Puzzles have been all of the rage recently. Step your puzzle game up a notch with some special personalization. Minted personalized heart puzzle. $42 on minted.com.

A Gift That Looks Gorgeous Unwrapped

Deliver all your hugs and kisses in style with this charming gift bag. This 6.5″ XOXO Gift Bag With Tissue provides ample space for that special gift like candy, jewelry, small candles, gift cards or more $3.99 on Hallmark.com.

Tea For Two, And Two For Tea

Add a special twist to the classic tea. Brin D’Aromes heart-shaped tea bags, 350 on uncommongoods.com

For The Chocolate Lover In Your Life

Who can resist something sweet on Valentine’s Day? Hotel Chocolat brings the oohs and aahs with their decadent collection of chocolates and confections. If you want to really wow the chocolate lover in your life, the brand also has their own hot chocolate machine line called The Velvetiser, which creates barista-grade hot chocolate using real chocolate flakes in the comfort of your own home! Straight from the Heart, $74.95 on us.HotelChocolat.com

For A Girl On The Go

Upgrade your arm candy with this must-have essential with Vera Bradley. Vera tote bag in Sweet Hearts print. $100 on verabradley.com.

For Her Lovely Sense of Style

For the woman who wears her heart on her sleeve. Ann Taylor heart poncho. $70 on anntaylor.com.

The Card For Sending Love

To show how much she makes a difference in this world, this Valentine’s Day greeting card features fun shadowed lettering and hearts with sparkly red holographic foil and metallic ink accents. You Are Loved Valentine’s Day Card $3.99 on Hallmark.com.

The Traditional Bouquet, With A Twist

Surprise your sweetheart with a dozen roses in a Debi Lilly Design Teardrop Vase. Available exclusively in the floral department at your local Albertsons or Safeway store.

A Sweet Scent

Give the classic scent of Boss. Pure Accord For Her. $85 for 1.7oz. Available at Macy’s.

Create Special Memories With Handmade Arts & Crafts

Virtual learning platform Sawyer provides the ability for your child to learn how to make adorable Valentine Day gifts, from the comfort and safety of your own home. Perfect for raising the spirit of a teacher, neighbor, family member or special someone, your child will learn how to make homemade, heartfelt gifts. Plus there’s fun family activities like yoga, music, dance and more! Explore the variety of free and small fee classes at hisawyer.com.

Better The Better Half

Mugs that declare love are always in season. Ideal for the newlyweds or soon-to-be married couple. Love You and Love You More Mugs. Set of 2 $24.99 on Hallmark.com.

Give the Gift of Dior

The gift that let’s her shine and sparkle like the star that she is. Dior Sparkling Couture Palette Satin Essentials For Eyes & Lips. $62 on dior.com.