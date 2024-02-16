Mindfulness Is Key! Learn Your Horoscope for the Week of February 18 Through February 24
Week of February 18 through February 24
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
Practice mindfulness; believe you can, and you will be on your way to success! To attract love, be confident. Self-assurance is attractive.
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
If a work opportunity has your name on it, don’t let it pass you by, especially if it will provide more independence. Your love life intensifies.
Aries: March 21 – April 19
Be optimistic, as money is on the way. A love introduction and connection can come through a friend. Expect good news, Aries!
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
Stay focused on your highest priority at work. Don’t get distracted. Watch the office politics from a distance; it doesn’t pay to get involved.
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
Looking for love? You’re in luck, a romantic connection is in the stars! Leave some spare time in your schedule for some loving fun.
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
Financial matters may impact relationships, so be careful not to allow money to come between you and your partner or a friend.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
Love can take on a deeper meaning now, and you could find you have more in common with someone than you first thought.
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
When you have an easy conversation with someone, love can be red hot and stimulating. Open your mind and heart to embrace it all.
Libra: September 23 – October 22
Connecting with the right people can be beneficial for improving your finances. But don’t follow blindly; do your own research.
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
Be diplomatic with a sensitive matter. If your work and love life clash, make time for both to avoid drama. Life is about balance, Scorpio.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
You have a lot on your plate and need to be disciplined with time management. Set a routine.
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
A discussion with someone who has clout can shift your business and work life to the next phase, and quickly.