Secrets You Didn't Know About E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

In 1982, minds were blown by Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi thrillerE.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Years after creating the history-making film, Henry Thomas and the rest of the cast shared some of their interesting experiences from the set.
1 of 7
Inside Henry Thomas’ Audition
Henry’s audition for the film at the age of 9 was so remarkable, it left everyone in tears.
“It’s the improv that got me the part,” he told Today in October 2012. “I finished my scene and they were in tears, and Steven says, ‘Kid, you got the job.’ I keep waiting for that to happen again.”
2 of 7
Harrison Ford Was Supposed to Have a Cameo
Henry was a huge fan of Harrison Ford while growing up, so much so that the Indiana Jones actor filmed a cameo for E.T. Unfortunately, it didn’t make it into the final cut of the movie.
“When I met Steven, the first thing out of my mouth was I think, ‘I love Raiders of the Lost Ark,’ and my hero was Harrison Ford,” he told EntertainmentWeekly in 2012. “I basically was just excited to meet Steven in hopes that I would meet Harrison.”
“He did the scene where E.T. is home levitating all of the stuff for his communicator up the stairs,” Steven confirmed. “Elliot is in the principal’s office after the frog incident. We don’t ever see Harrison’s face. We just hear his voice, see his body.”
3 of 7
Drew Barrymore Auditioned for ‘Poltergeist’ First
Drew Barrymore portrayed Gertie in the film, but she was actually hoping to score a role in a different movie.
“When I met Drew for Poltergeist, I immediately thought of her for E.T., which I was actively casting,” Steven revealed.
4 of 7
Henry Thomas Kept Elliott’s Sweater
Henry kept one memento from the E.T. set after filming wrapped.
“I didn’t get to keep the bike. But I still have the red sweatshirt,” he shared.
5 of 7
Henry Thomas Shared His Thoughts on a Sequel
Will we ever see E.T. appear in another movie? Henry has some interesting thoughts about the subject.
“If it was made today, it would have been at least a trilogy,” he confessed. “But I think a sequel would have cheapened it. What would happen? E.T. would come back? Or Elliot would go on vacation with him.”
“It could be like an intergalactic reunion with Elliott and E.T. at a beach resort,” he added. “But if Spielberg did make one I would be sorely tempted. I would hate to see someone else playing Elliott.”
6 of 7
The Movie Doctors Were Real Medical Professionals
The doctors who appeared in the film were actually real-life licensed medical professionals.
“The entire team of doctors that was working on E.T. were real emergency room doctors and various specialists from around California, and that was entirely improvised. He just wanted them to do it like a real code blue situation,” actor Robert McNaughton said.
7 of 7
Henry Didn’t Go to the Oscars
E.T. received nine nominations at the 1983 Academy Awards. Shockingly, Henry wasn’t invited to the ceremony.
“Well, I didn’t get to go to the Oscars, but it was apparent, probably around two weeks after it was released, that it would be in theaters for a long time,” he told Forbes in October 2022. “It stayed in theaters for about a year which was very unusual, even for the time, and then it became a worldwide sensation, which was very bizarre. I was dubbed in different languages, and people recognized me to the same degree when I traveled internationally. It was pretty overwhelming as a kid because I had no experience with that at all.”