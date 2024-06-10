Secrets You Didn't Know About E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Harrison Ford Was Supposed to Have a Cameo

Henry was a huge fan of Harrison Ford while growing up, so much so that the Indiana Jones actor filmed a cameo for E.T. Unfortunately, it didn’t make it into the final cut of the movie.

“When I met Steven, the first thing out of my mouth was I think, ‘I love Raiders of the Lost Ark,’ and my hero was Harrison Ford,” he told Entertainment Weekly in 2012. “I basically was just excited to meet Steven in hopes that I would meet Harrison.”

“He did the scene where E.T. is home levitating all of the stuff for his communicator up the stairs,” Steven confirmed. “Elliot is in the principal’s office after the frog incident. We don’t ever see Harrison’s face. We just hear his voice, see his body.”