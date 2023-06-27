As one of the biggest movie stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Rock Hudson gained prominence with his captivating 76 acting appearances. The Magnificent Obsession actor left an impactful legacy in Hollywood after his death at age 59 on October 2, 1985. Scroll below to find out his net worth at the time of his death and more.

What Was Rock Hudson’s Net Worth?

Hudson had an estimated net worth of $10 million at the time of his death, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Illinois native was born Roy Harold Scherer Jr. on November 17, 1925. After developing an interest in acting during his teen years, Hudson moved to Los Angeles to pursue his passion.

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

The beginning of his stardom came after signing a contract with Universal. Hudson appeared in the films Undertow, Peggy, Iron Man and Bend in the River during his early career. In 1952, he starred in Scarlet Angel alongside Yvonne De Carlo and also joined the cast of Has Anybody Seen My Gal? with Piper Laurie.

The Sea Devils alum shot to stardom after acting in 1954’s Magnificent Obsession with Jane Wyman. His popularity increased even more after snagging roles in 1954’s Bengal Brigade and 1955’s Captain Lightfoot. In 1956, Hudson acted alongside James Dean in Giant. He earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

How Did Rock Hudson Die?

In his later film and TV career, Hudson made appearances in The Martian Chronicles and The Devlin Connection. His last acting appearances came with his role of Daniel Reece in Dynasty from 1984 to 1985.

Hudson died from complications of AIDS in 1985, one year after he was diagnosed with the disease.

“It was still the dark ages, and so, everyone was afraid,” Stephen Kijak, director of the June 2023 HBO documentary Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed said. “There was a lot of fear, there was a lot of denial. And I think his way of coping was just to keep working, and to deny that anything was wrong. ‘Cause no one knew in those days; nobody knew what was going to happen.”

A few weeks before his death, Hudson wrote a note to be read aloud at an AIDS fundraising event.

“I am not happy that I am sick. I am not happy that I have AIDS. But if that is helping others, I can at least know my own misfortune has had some positive worth,” the note read, per CBS News.