When you think of Rita Moreno and Betty White, you think of two of the biggest icons in Hollywood. But did you know that they’ve actually hung out with one another? The West Side Story actress recalls an incredible interaction with the comedian.

“She’s so funny,” the Oscar winner, 88, said of the Golden Girls alum, 98, while at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour 2020 for Pop’s One Day at a Time. “Betty White and I were at a party, a cocktail party, to promote ‘Happily Divorced.’ It was in New York. And for whatever reasons, it was TV Land, they had rock music playing so loud, you could barely hear each other.”

Rita continued, recalling Betty finding a spot near her. “And she and I sat down on this couch and I said, ‘What are we supposed to do?’ And she says, ‘I have an idea.’ And I said … This is true. I said, ‘What?’

And she said, ‘I want you to do the following.’ She says, ‘Throw yourself down on the floor.’ I was all dressed up. ‘Throw yourself down on the floor and start screaming at the top of your lungs.'” And guess what? That’s exactly what occurred.

“She says, ‘I will join you.'” the dancer recalled. “She said, ‘You go first.’ And she said, ‘When people stop talking and seeing what’s happening, we’ll tell them, ‘Turn down the music.'” So I said, ‘Great idea.’

“So I literally throw myself on the floor in my beautiful dress, start screaming,” Rita revealed. “She joins me, screaming. Nobody even bats an eyelash. One couple went like this, and they went on talking, and I said to her, ‘So much for fame, sweetie.'” It is quite clear that this is one amazing bond between these two legends.

“She’s darling. I love her,” the singer added. “I know I’m the kid now. I’m 88!”

Rita can next be seen on the big-screen in the Steven Spielberg remake to West Side Story on December 18, 2020. We can’t wait to hear of other stories that Rita has to offer — we know they will be amazing!