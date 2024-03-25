After opening up about his skin cancer diagnosis in a Facebook post, Richard Simmons provided Closer with an exclusive update on his health.

Richard Simmons Shared Details on His Skin Cancer Diagnosis

On March 19, 2024, Richard shared in a Facebook post that he decided to visit a dermatologist after noticing a bump underneath his eye.

“I sat in his chair and he looked at it through a magnifying mirror,” he wrote. “He told me he would have to scrape it and put it under the microscope. Now I am getting a little bit nervous. He comes back about 20 minutes later and says the C word. You have cancer. I asked him what kind of cancer and he said. Basel Cell Carcinoma. I told him to stop calling me dirty names. He laughed.”

The fitness trainer was told that in order to remove the cancer, his skin had to be burned off in that area. After three tries, he was finally told that all of the cancer had been removed. The doctor stitched up his face and said, “I don’t want to see you back here again.”

“My cancer was nothing compared to some people that I knew,” Richard reflected in another Facebook post soon after. “My friend’s granddaughter had a double mastectomy. ‘I don’t feel like a woman anymore’ she told me so … I went to the hospital to visit her. The next day I returned wearing a pink tutu and a box with cream-colored ribbons. I had bought her a white silk robe with Marilou feather around her neck. She looked at me and said, ‘I feel so pretty now.’”

After an overwhelming response to his candid posts about his cancer journey, Richard later clarified that it happened “so many years ago.”

“The reason I wrote these two messages is that if you see a spot on your body please go to your doctor … so they can diagnose it right away,” he told his fans in a message on March 21, 2024. “I guess I should be more careful about what I write about.”

Richard Simmons Provided an Exclusive Update on His Health

It’s been years since Richard left the spotlight, but he assured fans that he is doing OK in his life away from Hollywood.

“I feel good. I have been through a lot,” he exclusively told Closer in March 2024. “But now all I see are beautiful bright rainbows. Say hello to your viewers for me and thank them for their concern.”