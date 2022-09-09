Honoring Queen Elizabeth After Death: Updates on Events Like King Charles’ Address and More

Continuing to honor her legacy. King Charles and the royal family have held several major events since Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official Twitter account of the royal family wrote on the day of her death at the age of 96. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

She had served Great Britain and its Commonwealth as its sovereign from 1952 up until her death.

Prior to the announcement of her passing, several of the Queen’s family members were seen arriving at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she had been receiving medical care. Prince William joined his uncles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, to rush to be by the Queen’s side.

After the queen passed away, her eldest son, Charles, will take on the role of king.

Before Charles, 73, officially becomes king, a group of royal advisors known as the Privy Council will convene at St. James’s Palace in London for an “Accession Council.” They will formally recognize the transition of power and proclaim the new monarch during the meeting.

Charles will then take an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland. Additionally, the members of Parliament will gather to take oaths of allegiance to the new sovereign.

Shortly after her death was revealed, Charles paid tribute to the queen. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” a statement shared via the royal family’s official Instagram page read. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” the message continued.

He later paid tribute to his late mother again during an emotional address on September 9. “Throughout her life, her Majesty, the Queen, my beloved mother, was an inspiration, an example to me and to all my family,” he told the crowd in London. “We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother, for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.”

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived, a promise with destiny kept, and she is mourned most deeply in her passing,” he added.

Keep scrolling for updates and an inside look into the days following the Queen’s death.