Five Iconic Dresses Identical to Princess Diana’s Sold at Auction by Original Designer Jacques Azagury
Five stunning evening gowns, identical to the ones worn by Princess Diana in the final years of her life, have been sold at auction to an L.A.-based private collector for an undisclosed amount. Created by Moroccan designer Jacques Azagury, the collection, known as the “famous five,” includes the short blue stunner Diana wore to a 1997 Swan Lake gala and the black, beaded floor-length gown she donned for her 36th birthday celebration.
“Each dress that I made for Diana was special for me, and I have had a great joy from these dresses for over 20 years,” said Azagury, who made a pair of identical dresses in the same measurements — one he sent to Diana and the other kept for his archive. “Now that I am retiring, I would like to pass that joy to someone else so it can continue to be shared.”