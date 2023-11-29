Five stunning evening gowns, identical to the ones worn by Princess Diana in the final years of her life, have been sold at auction to an L.A.-based private collector for an undisclosed amount. Created by Moroccan designer Jacques Azagury, the collection, known as the “famous five,” includes the short blue stunner Diana wore to a 1997 Swan Lake gala and the black, beaded floor-length gown she donned for her 36th birthday celebration.

“Each dress that I made for Diana was special for me, and I have had a great joy from these dresses for over 20 years,” said Azagury, who made a pair of identical dresses in the same measurements — one he sent to Diana and the other kept for his archive. “Now that I am retiring, I would like to pass that joy to someone else so it can continue to be shared.”