His love for them won’t change. Prince William revealed that he would completely support his and Kate Middleton‘s kids if they ever came out as LGBTQ.

“I’ve been giving that some thought recently,” the 37-year-old said while visiting the Albert Kennedy Trust on Wednesday, June 26, to speak to youth left homeless because of their sexuality. “I think you really don’t start thinking about that until you are a parent, and I think — obviously, absolutely fine by me.”

“The one thing I’d be worried about is how — particularly [with] the roles my children fill – that is going to be interpreted and seen,” the Duke of Cambridge continued. He and his wife, 36, share three kids — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 14 months. “Catherine and I have been doing a lot of talking about it to make sure they were prepared,” he explained.

“I think communication is so important with everything. In order to help understand it you’ve got to talk a lot about stuff and … how to support each other and how to go through the process,” Willam said. Plenty of notable faces have voiced their support of the LGBTQ community this month, including other royals like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community — those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future,” the royal pair captioned a collage of photos including the late Princess Diana, The Trevor Project, Stonewall UK and artist Ruben Guadalupe Marquez.

“We stand with you and support you 🌈,” they continued. “Because it’s very simple: love is love. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently revealed that they would only be following organizations on Instagram that work to “promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection.” So great!