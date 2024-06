Paul Newman

“He was such a thoughtful person. The best advice he ever gave me as an adult was that I needed to find my own way,” says Clea Newman, who added that her dad told her not to go into acting “unless it’s something you can’t live without.” At home, Paul liked to make his family laugh. “He had a crazy sense of humor. It was childlike but very funny,” she says. “He’d tell you the same joke over and over and think it was as funny the 10th time around.”