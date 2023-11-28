Melissa McCarthy's Weight Loss: Before and After Photos

Inside Melissa McCarthy’s Weight Loss Journey: See the Star’s Transformation in Photos Over the Years

From Gilmore Girls to Bridesmaids, Melissa McCarthy’s career has certainly been full of incredible performances. Since rising to fame in the late ‘90s, the Academy Award nominee has candidly discussed her weight loss and her transformation over the years.

“I truly stopped worrying about it,” the Spy actress told Life & Style in June 2015 of losing weight. “I think there’s something to kind of loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked.”

Melissa later explained that simple lifestyle changes were the reason behind her weight loss.

“No trick, nothing to tell, just super boring life,” she told Extra in March 2016 of not having diet secrets. “You bring it real down, you don’t do anything fun and you go to bed at 7:30 — that’s the trick.”

