‘M*A*S*H: When Television Changed Forever’ to Air on Reelz: Everything You Need to Know
The beloved series M*A*S*H, set in a Korean War Army medical unit, premiered 50 years ago and the cast of the 1972-83 series has reunited for a trip down memory lane.
The iconic comedy-drama, which starred Alan Alda, Mike Farrell, Wayne Rogers, Loretta Swit, Gary Burghoff, Harry Morgan, Jamie Farr and David Ogden Stiers, among others, was one of a kind. It culminated in more than 106 million people tuning in for the 1983 series finale, a record that still stands today.
Loretta Swit, a.k.a. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan, told Closer, “Half the fan mail I get says things like, ‘I became a nurse because of you.’ So, I’m really thrilled.”
Cast members came and went, and the show outlasted the war it was set in by eight years. The surviving cast remain close today. “We lost so many of our family — Wayne, McLean [Stevenson], Larry [Linville], David [Ogden Stiers], Bill [Christopher], Harry [Morgan]. Every one was a body blow, but it’s still forever,” says Loretta. “We loved each other, and we still do.”
The hour-long special, a clips retrospective, features interviews with producers, historians, writers and cast including Farrell and Farr.
Reelz will air the AMS Pictures documentary.
M*A*S*H: When Television Changed Forever on Tuesday, September 13 at 9:00PM ET / 6PM PT.