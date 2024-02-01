Personal items once owned by screen icon Marilyn Monroe are being sold in an exclusive three-day event at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills. On March 28 through 30, fans and collectors will have the chance to bid on an array of rare memorabilia, including the star’s painted-silk jersey cocktail dress by Oscar-winning costume designer Jean-Louis (est. $40,000-$60,000), a faux-diamond brooch (est. $8,000- $12,000), and a red-and-white polkadot umbrella Marilyn twirled in a 1949 photo shoot (est. $20,000-$30,000).

The auction will also feature a glamorous black “cellophane effect” gown Marilyn wore in 1955’s The Seven Year Itch (est. $100,000-$200,000), a lavender satin leotard adorned with fabric flowers (est. $20,000-$40,000) and a tube of Marilyn’s custom-made Elizabeth Arden lipstick in orange pink (est. $7,000-$8,000). Bids can be placed online at julienslive.com.