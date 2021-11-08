Once upon a time in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio transformed from a child star on TV on the shows Parenthood and Growing Pains and in films like This Boy’s Life and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? to becoming an acting legend whose films have grossed a collective $7.2 billion worldwide as of 2019. As of 2020, his net worth is a whopping $260 million. Here’s how he’s accrued such an incredible amount of money.

He’s Raked in the Dough With His Acting Salaries and Backend Deals

In the period of 1995 to 2020, he’s made roughly $300 million from his acting salaries alone. However, one of his biggest pay days included his deal for Titanic, which had him receive 1.8 percent of the net gross as part of his backend deal. So, even though he only received 2.3 million for his salary, in the end, with the film’s then-record breaking box office success, he took home $40 million.

After Titanic‘s success, he was able to request a salary of $20 million for The Beach, as well as for Catch Me If You Can, The Aviator, The Departed and Blood Diamond. And while he only took home $10 million for his role in The Gangs of New York as well as for his performance in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, due to another savvy backend deal, he took home $60 million for Inception.

He’s Made Several Sound Real Estate Purchases

Leo owns several properties including a dozen properties in California, two apartments in the same building in New York and his own private island in Belize that’s more than 100 acres. The actor reportedly plans to turn the Blackadore Caye island into an eco-friendly resort, that will have 100 percent renewable energy-powered properties that will eventually sell in the millions. His total real estate portfolio is in the neighborhood of $100 million.

He’s Had Some Incredible Endorsement Deals

In addition to appearing in print ads for Tag Heuer watches, he’s also acted in commercials for Jim Bean in Japan, was the brand ambassador for the Chinese electric car company BYD and was an early investor in Beyond Meat, whose valuation impressively soared to $3.8 billion after its IPO in 2019.

While Leo has also spent tens of millions on his philanthropic conservation efforts, his net worth only seems to be on the rise.