Lana never found a man who would cherish and protect her, but her connection with her daughter became the strongest and most lasting love in her life. “Cheryl idolized her mother,” says De La Hoz. “In the last 10 years of Lana’s life, they were closer than ever.” When Lana passed away following a three-year bout with throat cancer in 1995, her daughter was at her side. “She just took a breath,” Cheryl said, “and then she was gone.”

For more on your favorite stars, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!