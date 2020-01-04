Whatever Happened to the ‘Knots Landing’ Cast? See What the Stars Are Up to Now!

As if we didn’t love Dallas enough, the TV gods treated fans to a spinoff of the iconic primetime soap opera in the form of Knots Landing. Airing for 14 seasons between December 1979 and May 1993, the series took things from the Texas city to a fictitious L.A. suburb — specifically a cul-de-sac named Seaview Circle.

Throughout the show’s pop culture reign, it catapulted its cast to TV stardom. This included the likes of William Devane (Greg), Kevin Dobson (Mack), Donna Mills (Abby), Michele Lee (Karen), Ted Shackelford (Gary) and Joan Van Ark (Val) — to name a few. During its time on the air, Knots Landing snagged a Golden Globe nomination as well as four Emmy nominations (ultimately winning one of those). To mark the 30th anniversary of the show’s premiere, Knots Landing was awarded a special honor at the TV Land Awards in 2009. Not too shabby!

The David Jacobs-created series lived on beyond its cancellation, with much of the original cast reprising their characters for a two-part 1997 miniseries titled Knots Landing: Back to the Cul-de-Sac. Then, in 2005, the same thing happened with Knots Landing Reunion: Together Again — this time with the cast reminiscing about the show.

To celebrate Knots Landing turning 40, leading ladies Donna, Michele and Joan reunited in 2019 — all looking like no time had passed and showing just how tight their bond is all these years later. “The truth is that we are, in fact, sisters,” Joan told the Chicago Tribune. “And when we’re together, it’s goofy and fun. When we have our three-way conversations, which might be just the three of us, we are truly joined soul-to-soul, heart-to-heart.”

As for what another reunion would look like, Joan had some ideas — and requests. “They’ll all have facelifts, I hope,” she joked alongside her pals. “A show that we were going to call We’re ‘Knot’ Done Yet. And we’re not. We’re not.”

Scroll down to see what this trio — and other cast members — from Knots Landing are up to now!