Kelly Ripa is back on Live With Kelly and Mark after missing several episodes of the program last week. The talk show host revealed the real reason behind her recent absences after fans grew concerned about her health.

On Monday, December 4, Kelly, 53, told the audience that she was feeling “1000 percent” better after recovering from a sudden illness. The sickness forced her to sit out of multiple tapings of Live last week.

Fans could tell during the November 28 broadcast that the Emmy winner was starting to lose her voice during each segment. The following day, Kelly stayed home to recover as the show’s announcer, Deja Vu Parker, filled in for her at the news desk next to Mark Consuelos.

“She’s just resting a little,” Mark, 52, told the audience, adding, “She’ll get better soon.”

Deja filled in for Kelly a second time last week amid her recovery. Mark later described his wife’s illness as laryngitis.

“Yesterday you could tell she was losing her voice a little bit,” he explained. “It’s gone, it’s lost.”

The duo did a great job cohosting the program together, and fans loved seeing Deja temporarily step into the role in Kelly’s absence.

“Deja was fantastic,” one viewer wrote in a comment on Live’s official Instagram page. “Way to jump in for the team.”

Another agreed, writing, “Deja was so great.”

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

While resting at home, Kelly watched Live and had nothing but good things to say.

“I’ve got to tell you, now I get it!” the All My Children alum said during her big return to the series. “I was a fan of the show! I was like, ‘Oh, I get it!’ This show oozes charm!”

Mark replied, “You never get sick, and I know it kills you,” with Kelly adding, “I take it as a personal failure.”

Being sick made Kelly realize that she sometimes takes her health for granted.

“I never appreciate how knock-on-wood healthy I am until I’m not, and then I’m such a baby and I’m such an angry patient,” she said.

She was grateful to Deja for taking over for her for multiple episodes. “Deja, thank you for filling in for me,” Kelly said. “I really appreciate it.”

Earlier this year, Kelly was absent for several episodes of Live without any explanation. During her long absence from the show, several guest cohosts stepped in to take her place at the news desk next to Mark, including Maria Menounos, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.