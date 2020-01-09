It may have been blistering cold out in New York City recently, but Julianne Moore was still all smiles as she went out and about while makeup-free.

The 59-year-old was spotted taking a stroll through the city on Wednesday, January 8, as it also looks like she took some time to grab a green energy drink. The actress was clearly in a good mood while out in public — and she couldn’t take the smile off of her face. The A-lister decided to go with a natural look, but this is something that clearly doesn’t bother her, as she has opened up about her looks in the past, especially her numerous freckles.

“I still don’t like them … I’d prefer not to have them, but I do have them and so, so what?” the Oscar winner told Tatler magazine of the freckles on her face. “It’s okay to have something you don’t love. It’s really alright.” One person who of course loves everything about Julianne is her husband, Bart Freundlich. The pair tied the knot in 2003 and have two kids — son Caleb, 22, and daughter Liv, 17. The Hollywood star once opened about the key behind their marriage.

“We have this narrative in our culture that if you want a career, you have to work hard, go to school, look for a job, you have to apply yourself but love is supposed to just happen to you,” Julianne told People. “One day you’re going to meet someone and get hit over the head and boom! That happens in romantic comedies but in real life you have to make time. When you find a person, you have to invest in them and that relationship. And that’s what love is.”

“It was pretty unexpected,” Julianne continued, recalling her and Bart’s “growing” love story. “It kept going, and now we have this huge history together. It’s true — that thing about love growing. It does and it gets way better.” It certainly seems like Julianne is having quite the time in her life, and it completely shows!

