Obviously there’s not going to be too much in the way of questions when it comes to knowing who Judy Garland is when actress Renée Zellwegger brings the icon to life in next month’s Judy. Where things are likely to get cloudy is with much of the film’s setting in 1969 London — and it has nothing to do with English weather.

The last chapter of her life unfolds as she arrives in London to play a five-week run of concerts at the Talk of the Town. Part of the focus is also on her relationship with the manager of that phase of her career, Mickey Deans, who is played by Finn Wittrock in the film.

Roadside Attractions, which will be releasing the film, has issued a number of new images from it, all of them featuring Renée and Finn as Judy and Mickey, respectively.

Please scroll down for the images and for a bit of background on the real-life duo.