Inside John Goodman’s Weight Loss Journey: Photos of ‘The Conners’ Actor From Then and Now

Everyone’s favorite Roseanne star John Goodman is back in the spotlight thanks to the show’s exciting reboot, The Conners, and his many other projects. Now that he’s returned to the small screen, fans can’t stop talking about his recent drastic weight loss.

In early 2017, The Righteous Gemstones actor first showed off his 100-pound drop during an appearance on Live With Kelly. He has continued flaunting his much-slimmer figure on the ABC revival that fans can’t get enough of.

John opened up about his decision to embark on a weight loss journey in the past.

“[I was] pushing 400 [pounds] … Somewhere up around there,” the Emmy winner once confessed during a 2011 chat with David Letterman. “I’m [never] going to look like Paris Hilton or anything like that. It’s going to be an ongoing process for the rest of my life.”

Before getting into shape for good, John had tried to lose weight time and time again but didn’t succeed. However, this time around, he was very serious about changing his habits.

“It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your ass and figure out what you’re going to eat next,” he said during an August 2010 interview with People. “I wanted to live life better.”

John also candidly shared some of his struggles with maintaining his weight loss.

“This time, I wanted to [lose weight] slowly, move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still,” the beloved sitcom star said.

John revealed some of the secrets to his weight loss prior to reprising his role of Dan Conner in The Conners.

“It was basically just portion control … I was just shoving everything into my mouth,” the Argo actor told AARP in February 2018. “But I don’t want to be an example to anybody when the weight comes thundering back on — when I start eating Crisco out of the can with a spoon and a side of confectioners’ sugar.”

