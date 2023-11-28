Former President Jimmy Carter made a rare public appearance to attend the funeral of his wife, Rosalynn Carter, on Tuesday, November 28. The former first lady’s tribute service was held at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University in Atlanta.

The ceremony, which is part of a three-day service, was attended by several former presidents and former first ladies. Rosalynn died at age 96 on November 19 after entering hospice in the days leading up to her death.

Jimmy, 99, has been in hospice since February. Rosalynn’s memorial marked the first time the politician was seen in public since a September appearance at the Plains Peanut Festival.

Scroll below to see photos from Rosalynn’s funeral.