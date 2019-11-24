No problem at all! Even though Jane Seymour has a love scene with Alan Arkin in the Netflix series The Kominsky Method, the actress reveals she received the green light from the actor’s wife, Suzanne.

The 68-year-old recently attended The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television’s Comedy Legends and discussed how everyone’s reaction upon learning that she would be getting intimate on-screen with the Oscar winner, 85. “[Alan] was incredible and because [the show’s creator Chuck Todd] never tells you what’s going to happen in the next episode, he doesn’t know himself until the’s at the table read,” Jane exclusively told Closer Weekly.

Michael Yarish/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

“[Alan] read ‘Oh, my God, I’m gonna have a love scene with Jane Seymour.’ So he’s like going, ‘Oh,’ and he looks at his wife and then he turned to me and says, ‘Could you have brunch with my wife because I wanted her to meet you because I believe we have to become intimate,'” the Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman continued. “So it was the cutest thing. We went out for brunch. Suzanne’s lovely!” The pair tied the knot in 1996.

“She gave me the OK. And then we would giggle about Alan and I would watch, so I really watched how she was with him and her kind of way of dealing with him — because the character he plays is not that far off from who he is,” the Golden Globe winner said. “It might be who he is!”

Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

As for if Jane will find herself sharing a set with Alan on the series again, that is still up in the air. “I would love to [but] I don’t know if there [another season],” Jane said. “I don’t know if I’m there but I would absolutely adore to be there, trust me. I don’t think I’ve ever had as much response from people I’ve worked with back in the day and people I’ve known for a long time —everyone’s loving it all it all ages too!”

We certainly hope Jane returns to the popular series in the near future — and we know she will have Suzanne’s approval for any more scenes with her husband!

