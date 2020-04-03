TikTok has gotten more fun! On Friday, April 3, Jane Fonda revealed she joined the app when she shared a video of herself doing her iconic 1982 workout.

“Hello, Tik Tok! I’m bringing back the Jane Fonda Workout to fight the climate crisis,” she said in the video. In the clip, you can see the actress doing a few leg lifts in her living room. “Up and down, up and down,” she said while doing the exercise, but once the A-lister was done with the fourth count, the video cut to a clip of Jane, 82, speaking out about climate change in her beautiful red coat.

Shutterstock

“You know what? There are too many workouts happening right now on television and on computers. “What I really would like you to do is to work out with me for the planet,” she told her fans. “There’s a climate crisis that’s a real emergency and so whether you’re on your couch or your yoga matt, will you join me for the virtual Fire Drill Fridays? The future needs you, I need you.”

She captioned her post, “Join our virtual #FireDrillFriday this Friday at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET to keep the pressure on politicians to adopt a #GreenNewDeal, end new fossil fuels, and enact a just transition to a renewable economy that protects workers and communities. Let’s tackle the climate crisis while we #StayHome.”

Jane is very passionate about climate change. In the past few months, she has led protests on Capitol Hill and has been arrested numerous times. In an October 2019 press release she gave to The Washington Post, the Grace and Frankie star said she was going to use her fame to help make a difference in the world.

“I’m going to take my body, which is kind of famous and popular right now because of the [television] series and I’m going to go to D.C. and I’m going to have a rally every Friday,” she explained. “It’ll be called ‘Fire Drill Friday.’ And we’re going to engage in civil disobedience and we’re going to get arrested every Friday.”

The world needs more people like Jane!