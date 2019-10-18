Standing up for a cause! Jane Fonda made quite the statement as she flashed a big smile and gave two thumbs up while being arrested outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, October 18. The beloved actress was detained alongside her Grace and Frankie costar Sam Waterston as they protested in support of the climate change crisis.

The 81-year-old appeared to be in great spirits despite being led out by officers as her hands were restrained with plastic, zip tie-like cuffs. Jane, who wore a red coat, a black hat and sunglasses to shield her eyes, didn’t seem too phased as she and Sam, 78, were two of 17 people arrested on Friday afternoon.

The Barbarella actress’ most recent arrest comes just one week after she was taken into custody on October 11, during her first climate change protest in Washington, D.C. Jane’s dedication to protesting isn’t really surprising considering she recently moved to D.C. and vowed to fight for climate change for the foreseeable future.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock

In an email to The Washington Post, the passionate activist announced she would lead strikes around the Capitol every Friday for the next 14 weeks until filming for Grace and Frankie‘s final season starts back up again.

“I’m going to take my body, which is kind of famous and popular right now because of the [television] series and I’m going to go to D.C. and I’m going to have a rally every Friday,” she explained in the email, which was released on October 10. “It’ll be called ‘Fire Drill Friday.’ And we’re going to engage in civil disobedience and we’re going to get arrested every Friday.”

Prior to her first arrest last week, Jane addressed a group of attendees during her first ‘Fire Drill Friday.’ In her speech, Jane urged why it’s so important for U.S. officials to take climate change seriously. “This is a collective crisis that demands collective action — now,” she said.

The two-time Oscar winner also expressed her concerns for global warming in a press release ahead of the event. “A Green New Deal that transitions off fossil fuels provide the design. They say it’s not realistic, that it’s Socialism,” the press release read. “That’s what they said about Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal, and we got Social Security and a middle class.”

Jane is such an inspiring person!

