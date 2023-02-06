In the early ‘70s, ABBA experienced a huge breakthrough when they won the Eurovision Song Contest with their pop anthem “Waterloo.” In the decades that followed, the Swedish music group, consisting of couples Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson, and Björn Kristian Ulvaeus and Agnetha Fältskog, became one of the bestselling pop acts of all time. Scroll for details on whether the band is still together.

Did ABBA Ever Break Up?

ABBA’s popularity continued to grow after the release of their 1975 hit “Mamma Mia” and the 1976 sensation “Dancing Queen.” Their music captivated not only listeners in Europe but all across the world, leading to multiple North American and European tours. Another huge turning point for the group came after releasing the emotional breakup ballad “The Winner Takes All.”

David Parker/ANL/Shutterstock

The 1980 anthem hit home for Björn and Agnetha who had just gotten divorced amid the song’s release. The former couple were married from 1971 to 1980 and welcomed two children during their union: Linda in 1973 and Peter in 1977. Anni-Frid and Benny’s marriage was also on the rocks, calling it quits in 1981, three years after tying the knot.

As both of the relationships within the band fizzled out, the exes still continued to work together despite experiencing some tension.

“They were all very stubborn and temperamental people, and you can imagine what it was like when they had differences of opinion,” author Carl Magnus Palm told Closer in May 2020. “The energy had gone out of the band. They came together as two couples in love — that was the foundation — but when you’re left with four individuals, it wasn’t so interesting anymore.”

By the mid-’80s, the four group members went their separate ways. Though they never officially announced a split, it seemed like their time consistently performing together was over as they all pursued other projects.

Is ABBA Still Together?

Anni-Frid, Benny, Björn and Agnetha made their final public performance together in 1982 before going on a hiatus. Still, fans continued to listen to their music, leading to the inception of the Broadway musical Mamma Mia! based on the band’s unforgettable songs. Two movie adaptations of the smash hit stage production followed. In April 2018, ABBA announced they recorded two new songs together.

“We all felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio,” they said in a statement at the time. “So, we did. And it was like time had stood still and we had only been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!”

ABBA’s reunion led up to the release of their album Voyage in November 2021. Multiple members of the group confirmed the project would be their last collaboration together.

“It’s never say never, but it’s a no,” Benny explained about future projects with his bandmates during a May 2022 interview with Variety. “Nothing is going to happen after this.”

The quartet received four Grammy nominations ahead of the 2023 ceremony for their Voyage album and the song “Don’t Shut Me Down.” Though they did not win in any of the categories, it’s clear that their music is timeless.