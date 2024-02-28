Fans of rock, country and pop will have a chance to own a piece of music history when Julien’s Auctions hosts its annual Music Icons sale on February 27 in Los Angeles. Items include handwritten lyrics to an unpublished song by Queen frontman Freddie Mercury (est. $20,000-$30,000), a burgundy silk robe worn by Madonna in her 1984 “Material Girl” music video ($10,000-$20,000) and a custom-made bass Bill Wyman used for the Rolling Stones’ recordings in 1977 and ’78 ($20,000-$30,000).

As part of their partnership with the nonprofit Gibson Gives, Julien’s will also offer guitars signed by such legendary performers as Willie Nelson ($1,500-$2,500), Kenny Loggins ($2,000-$3,000), Lana Del Rey ($3,000-$5,000) and more. The proceeds from these sales will be donated to music education programs worldwide. Now that’s music to our ears!