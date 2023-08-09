Week of August 13 through 19



LEO: July 23 – August 22

You are in a lucky phase with your career, so if a promised development is delayed, don’t lose hope. It will happen!

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

Your ruler Mercury is retrograde in your sign, and this transition gives you a chance to re-evaluate, review and reset your goals.

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

It’s a busy time, Libra! To ensure you are productive, don’t try to do everything yourself. Set priorities and ask for help.

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

If there’s a clash between your relationships and your responsibilities, you will need to work smarter to cater to everyone’s needs.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

Your work life has new developments that can be very exciting; just don’t rush into anything without first doing your own research.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

If you are struggling between what you should do and what you desire to do, it is best to do what makes you the happiest, Cap!

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18



If a situation around your home environment is challenging, avoid going down memory lane and getting stuck in the past.

PISCES: February 19 – March 20



It’s wise not to allow love lessons from the past stop you from embracing love in the present. Time to take a chance on romance, Pisces!

ARIES: March 21 – April 19



Developments at work can literally transform your life, Aries. As things get busy, be sure to pay attention to your health and wellness.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

Be careful not to make assumptions before you have the full story, particularly when it concerns your home life or family.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

Your instincts will tell you if someone is telling the truth or not, so trust your intuition.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

With love, if you have something to say, make sure you have the other person’s full attention.