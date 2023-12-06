Has Marlo Thomas Had Plastic Surgery? Actress’ Photos From ‘That Girl’ Through Today

Marlo Thomas became a beloved TV icon on the late ’60s comedy That Girl. Over the years, she continued acting, known to a new generation playing Jennifer Aniston‘s character Rachel Green’s mom on Friends.

The Detroit native was most recently seen in the Hallmark Channel Christmas movie A Magical Christmas Village in 2022, but fans have noticed her appearance has changed dramatically over the years. While Marlo has never discussed getting plastic surgery, viewers have speculated she’s had a nose job, possible face lift and more work done.

