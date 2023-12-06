Your account
Marlo Thomas Plastic Surgery

Getty Images (2)

Has Marlo Thomas Had Plastic Surgery? Actress’ Photos From ‘That Girl’ Through Today

News
Dec 5, 2023
By
Comment
Picture

Marlo Thomas became a beloved TV icon on the late ’60s comedy That Girl. Over the years, she continued acting, known to a new generation playing Jennifer Aniston‘s character Rachel Green’s mom on Friends.

The Detroit native was most recently seen in the Hallmark Channel Christmas movie A Magical Christmas Village in 2022, but fans have noticed her appearance has changed dramatically over the years. While Marlo has never discussed getting plastic surgery, viewers have speculated she’s had a nose job, possible face lift and more work done.

Scroll down to see Marlo’s transformation over the years. 

Picture
