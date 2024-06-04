Facts You Didn't Know About Leave It to Beaver's Jerry Mathers

Jerry Mathers Enjoyed Childhood Stardom

Jerry described his time on set of the series as pure fun with his costars.

“What was great is that we were sent the full line of everything they made; they even sent Schwinn bicycles for my sister, my brother and myself, because I rode one on the show,” he told Closer in May 2019. “Being in the ‘spotlight’ wasn’t anything different for me. I’ve been an actor since I was two years old. I worked with Hitchcock, I did two movies with Bob Hope. I worked as much before Leave It to Beaver as I did during it. Plus, people don’t pay a lot of attention to kids. Some people would recognize me on the street, but not that many. It was just a really good life. I had a great education and I got to do some fabulous things, like getting a private tour of the Smithsonian. Any place we went, we were singled out pretty much and got great treatment. Just a fantastic life for a kid.”