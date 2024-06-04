Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Facts You Didn't Know About Leave It to Beaver's Jerry Mathers

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

10 Interesting Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Leave It to Beaver’ Actor Jerry Mathers

News
Jun 4, 2024 3:48 pm·
By
Comment
Picture

Jerry Mathers, known for playing Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver on Leave It to Beaver, loved his experience working with Barbara Billingsley, Hugh Beaumont, Tony Dow on the series. The actor revealed some interesting facts about himself and his experience as a child star over the years.

 

Picture
Latest Video