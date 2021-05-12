Ellen DeGeneres is sitting on millions! As the long-running host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in addition to the countless other gigs she’s balanced over the years, the talk show legend has earned a massive amount of money. But after taking a look at Ellen’s impressive résumé, it’s no surprise she has a mind-boggling net worth.

Ellen’s fortune is valued at an estimated $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The website states the American comedian also earns a salary of nearly $75 million per year, however, that number has also reached upwards of $90 million at some points during her career.

The showbiz superstar is known for her work on her eponymous talk show, but Ellen has done a lot more over the years. Since beginning her journey in the entertainment industry as a stand-up comedian in the early ’80s, she’s been recognized as a talented host, actress, producer and writer.

Shutterstock

By the 1990s, the Louisiana native was cementing her status as a star, and after landing a gig on Open House, she made an appearance in Laurie Hill. Her portrayal of Nancy MacIntyre ultimately led to her starring role on her own TV series Ellen, which ran from 1994 to 1998.

The Finding Nemo star later returned to TV with a second sitcom titled The Ellen Show in 2001, but the series was canceled after 13 episodes. Little did Ellen know, though, her career was just getting started when The Ellen DeGeneres Show debuted in 2003.

Over the next decade-plus, Ellen juggled her work on her hit talk show while also managing other gigs. Per IMDb, she earned credits in 2004’s Six Feet Under, 2005’s Joey, 2016’s Finding Dory and The Big Bang Theory, which she appeared on from 2016 to 2019.

The Ellen’s Game of Games host has also become a familiar face on plenty of other shows, including American Idol — which she hosted for one season in 2010 — as well as So You Think You Can Dance, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and more. In addition, she’s authored a few books, such as Home, Seriously … I’m Kidding, The Funny Thing Is … and My Point … And I Do Have One.

Shutterstock

For the majority of the last nearly two decades, Ellen has had her hands full as the creator and star of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which has earned her countless Emmy Awards. However, the Golden Globe winner — who married wife Portia de Rossi in 2008 — announced the end of her longtime talk show in May 2021.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged … and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” Ellen told The Hollywood Reporter, revealing the show will end after 19 seasons in 2022.

“I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season and they wanted to sign for four more years, and I said I’d sign for maybe for one,” Ellen explained. “They were saying there was no way to sign for one. ‘We can’t do that with the affiliates and the stations need more of a commitment.’ So, we [settled] on three more years and I knew that would be my last. That’s been the plan all along. And everybody kept saying, even when I signed, ‘You know, that’s going to be 19, don’t you want to just go to 20? It’s a good number.’ So is 19.”

Knowing Ellen, she has plenty of other projects up her sleeve!